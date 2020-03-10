Webb wins East Devon ladies 16-hole stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Margaret Webb was the winner of the ladies' 16-hole stableford at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Webb shot a one under par round of 33 points over the shortened 16-hole competition last Tuesday.

That was good enough to see her win Division Two by five shots from Sally Shackleton (28 points).

Linda Knapton was a shot further back on 27 points with Alison Price taking fourth place on countback from Brenda Somerfield as they both scored 24 points.

Leslie Dawson took top spot in Division One with 31 points, one shot ahead of Sue Burley (30 points) in second. Helen Hughes and Sue Harrison were a shot further back on 29 points, with Helen taking third place on countback.

There were three players who scored 28 with Sue Loynes taking fourth, Linda Anderson fifth, and Elaine Bright sixth after countback.