Walsh wins wet October stableford

PUBLISHED: 13:23 15 October 2019

Golf club and ball

David Walsh was the winner of a very wet seniors October stableford at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Heavy rain drove many players from the course for the final round of this year's Seniors' Centenary Salver, but Walsh braved the elements to win by one shot with a two under par round of 38 points.

Andrzej Sobczak took second place with his one under par round of 37 points, one shot clear of Russell Walden and Richard Tate who both came in with level par rounds of 36 points.

Graham Stuart took fifth place on countback from Geoff Millardship on countback as they both scored 33 points.

With the final results in, Tom Kenny was crowned the winner of the Seniors' Centenary Salver for 2019. Played through the summer, the winner of this stableford competition is the player with the best four rounds out of the eight. Tom's winning score of one under par 145 points saw him win by three shots from Jim McIlfatrick (142 points).

Barry Devetta took third place on countback from Mike Brailey and Graham Stuart, as they all accumulated 141 points.

