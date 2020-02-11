Advanced search

Walden and Nielsen on top in February medal

PUBLISHED: 11:16 11 February 2020

Geoffrey Walden and Erik Nielsen were the best of 96 players in the men's February medal competition at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers

Walden and Nielsen were both three under par on nett 67 and claimed the top two places in Division Two.

Bill Wentworth was four shots back in third with nett 71.

The club captain, Malcolm Pressey, took fourth place on nett 72 with Neil Jones two shots further back in fifth on nett 74.

Robin Murray continued his good start to the year with the best gross score of the day.

His total of 72 shots (level par nett 70) included four birdies; on the second, 15th, 16th and 18th holes; and saw him take top spot in Division One on countback from three players - Andy Procter, Ruairi Cunnane and Jason Wride.

Ruairi's round included five birdies, including two twos on the par three fourth and 10th holes.

Jim Colvin was the best of three players two shots back on nett 72. He took fifth place ahead of Leigh Jones and Paul Sear. Division Three was won by Terence Harris with a one over par nett 71.

Taff Powell was a shot back in second place with his nett 72 and Clive Pantoll third in nett 73. Eric James was fourth on countback from John Mackie as they both scored nett 74's.

