The ups and downs on the cricket season's final day

Congratulations Bradninch Cricket Club, champions of Devon Cricket for the first time.

In a thrilling season that saw a number of teams in contention for the title in the Tolchards Premier Division and it all came down to a final day showdown between Bradninch and Heathcoat.

Batting first, Heathcoat captain Pete Randerson scored a decent 59 and there was a fine unbeaten 70 from Liam Lewis but the visitors struggled badly down the order, finishing on 175/8. Bradninch skipper Gary Chappell led his side to a six-wicket win with a 70 not out, assisted by Mitchell Pugh (49). Hatherleigh and Plymouth were relegated from the top flight.

Exmouth are champions of the A Division and will be joined in the Premier Division by Plympton. Seaton went down after losing all 18 games in a horrible season and Barton finished second bottom.

Clyst St George and Tavistock were the top two in the B Division, while Cullompton survived at the bottom, Ivybridge and Dartington & Totnes the two sides dropping down to the C Division.

Despite losing their final game by 51 runs against Exmouth 2nds, who finished third, Uplyme & Lyme Regis held on to win C Division East by four points ahead of Sandford 2nds, who are also promoted. Upottery were well adrift at the bottom and Exeter 2nds also relegated.

North Devon 2nds won D Division East and will be joined at the next level by Shobrooke Park. Chardstock and Clyst St George 2nds have known their fate at the bottom for a while.

Thorverton 2nds lost only twice in their romp to the E Division East title and runners-up Topsham St James were almost as impressive, tasting defeat on just three occasions. North Devon 3rds and Bradninch 2nds were relegated.

Exwick won F Division East and congratulations to Sidbury, who held their nerve with a brilliant bowling display on the final day to secure second. Sampford Peverell & Tiverton 2nds finished bottom and Axminster Town stayed up by three points ahead of Whimple 2nds.

Kilmington 2nds and Newton Tracey were the top two in G Division East, with Exmouth 3rds and Topsham St James 2nds going down. Filleigh and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres won promotion from H Division East.