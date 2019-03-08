Umbrella competition at Phear Park washed out by the rain

The victorious team in the Phear Park Axon Cup competiiton receive the magnificent trophy. Picture JENNY SMITH Archant

The weather struck again at the start of the week, with our aptly named Umbrella internal competition rained off, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

With no Umbrella to write of, we start this latest report with news of some excellent results for Park's three Over-60s League teams.

A heavy green and long jacks saw the A team take the honours, and the maximum eight points with an impressive 54-19 overall win at Okehampton.

The triples of Brian Summers, David Adams and skip Rod Davidson, and Rick Tatchell, Mike Ebdon and skip David Evans were triumphant, with scores of 34-5 and 20-14 respectively.

The B team also secured maximum points with a 39-24 score at Crediton. John Dill, John Whyte and skip Simon Weclawek (20-16), and Peter Burch, Roland Heale and skip David Horne (19-8) were the winning triples.

At home against North Tawton, the C team almost made it a clean sweep of maximum points, but narrowly missed out, going down on one rink by a single shot. The triple of Patrick MacCahearty, Mike Killoran and skip Bob Baker achieved victory on their rink 17-14, to secure an overall win of 30-28, gaining six points.

The annual event of the Axon Cup, a multi-club round robin triple competition, took place on an unusually sunny, Saturday afternoon. The event was won by Heavitree, who took the honours with a score of plus 16, who had been asked to play for Phear Park, due to a shortage of home side players. The runners-up spot was shared by the home side and Topsham. Park's triple of Mike Passmore, Joan Cowing and skip Rod Davidson finished on plus seven.

Many thanks got to the teams from Madeira, Budleigh Salterton, Topsham and the Exeter-based sides, Isca, Belmont and Heavitree.

The week's fixtures concluded with a trip to the English Riviera for a friendly game of triples against the Torquay club (not West Ham) of Upton Park. Phear Park won the day, winning three of the four rinks, and by an overall score of 58-54, this despite a Phear Park skip putting the scores on the wrong sides of the scorecard, which initially confused everyone!).

The winning triples were Liz Nelson, Rick Tatchell and skip Peter Burch (16-13); Sue Smith, Paul Beresford and skip Margo Allen (17-12); Kay Beresford, Mike Ebdon and skip Brian Halsey (15-13).

Unfortunately the second round of the Foxlands Trophy against Seaton was postponed due to rain. The teams will try again to play the match this coming Friday (June 21).