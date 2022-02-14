Two penalty shockers in controversial Budleigh loss

Every footballer, at every level, knows that horrible feeling when you just have ‘one of those days’. We’ve all had a poor game in the past and it is the same for match officials.

Unfortunately for Budleigh Salterton, there was a feeling the match referee had his bad day in the 3-1 weekend defeat at home to Exwick Villa in the Devon Football League, as two contentious penalty decisions went against the Robins at crucial times in the game.

Without leading scorer Jack Hocking for the visit of a side second in the table, it was always going to a tough task for Budleigh but they actually enjoyed a fine start, dominating large periods of the first half.

A searing drive from Jacob Tinsley was tipped over the bar on 15 minutes but Budleigh would not be denied on the half-hour, when a corner was cleared to the edge of the penalty area and Kayden Vittles lashed an emphatic finish through a packed defence to find the net,

It was on the stroke of half-time that the first big momentum-swing arrived, when Villa were awarded a penalty after an apparent foul in the box. The Budleigh assistant flagged to call the referee over and insisted there had been no contact on the Exwick forward.

Despite this version of events, the referee stuck with his decision to penalise Josh Sale, who was adamant he had won the ball. Jamie Mudge’s resultant penalty was actually saved by Jack Pepperell but Mudge slotted the rebound.

The feeling of injustice got worse for Budleigh as they were hit by a second from Mudge on 57 minutes, glancing a header beyond Pepperell.

The Robins were then denied the big chance to draw level at 2-2, as the referee failed to spot what appeared to be a clear foul from the Villa goalkeeper on substitute Johnny Hitchcock, causing more understandable disquiet in Budleigh ranks.

Villa sealed a controversial victory when Ashley Hudd found space to score the decisive third. Budleigh have no game this weekend but then travel to Exwick Villa for the reverse fixture.