Two gold medals for Harriers at cross country champs

Exmouth Harriers in the mud - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Exmouth Harriers won two individual gold medals at the Devon 2021 XC Championships, congratulations to Cathy Newman (1st W55) and Rob Ellis (1st M35), full results below:

Ladies: 7th Catarina Goncalves 20.13 5th SenW; 11th Cathy Newman 21.09 1st W55; 16th Holly Clements 22.46 3rd W35; 20th Kelly Thomas 23.56 2nd W45; 22nd Susan Hill 25.08 2nd W60; 27th Dawn Teed 26.53 2nd W55.



The Harriers Ladies (Catarina, Cathy & Holly) were 2nd Ladies team overall and Ladies Vets (Cathy, Holly & Kelly) 2nd Ladies Vets team.



Men: 4th Rob Ellis 30.48 1st M35; 5th Sam Kelly 30.59 3rd SMen; 11th Oli White 32.32 3rd M35; 41st Craig Butler 37.57 2nd M50; 46th Nathan Sheehy 38.52 4th M45; 49th Hugh Marsden 39.47 3rd M60; 53rd Jimmy Joy 41.32 4th M60; 56th Anthony Lees 44.16 10th M40; 57th Andrew Place 45.45 16th SMen



Harriers Men (Rob, Sam, Oli, Craig, Nathan & Hugh) were 2nd team overall and Vets (Rob, Oli & Craig) 3rd.

