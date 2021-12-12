News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Two gold medals for Harriers at cross country champs

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:15 PM December 12, 2021
Exmouth Harriers in the mud

Exmouth Harriers in the mud - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Exmouth Harriers won two individual gold medals at the Devon 2021 XC Championships, congratulations to Cathy Newman (1st W55) and Rob Ellis (1st M35), full results below: 

Ladies: 7th Catarina Goncalves 20.13 5th SenW; 11th Cathy Newman 21.09 1st W55; 16th Holly Clements 22.46 3rd W35; 20th Kelly Thomas 23.56 2nd W45; 22nd Susan Hill 25.08 2nd W60; 27th Dawn Teed 26.53 2nd W55. 
 
The Harriers Ladies (Catarina, Cathy & Holly) were 2nd Ladies team overall and Ladies Vets (Cathy, Holly & Kelly) 2nd Ladies Vets team. 
 
Men: 4th Rob Ellis 30.48 1st M35; 5th Sam Kelly 30.59 3rd SMen; 11th Oli White 32.32 3rd M35; 41st Craig Butler 37.57 2nd M50; 46th Nathan Sheehy 38.52 4th M45; 49th Hugh Marsden 39.47 3rd M60; 53rd Jimmy Joy 41.32 4th M60; 56th Anthony Lees 44.16 10th M40; 57th Andrew Place 45.45 16th SMen 
 
Harriers Men (Rob, Sam, Oli, Craig, Nathan & Hugh) were 2nd team overall and Vets (Rob, Oli & Craig) 3rd. 

Exmouth Harriers in the mud

Exmouth Harriers in the mud - Credit: Exmouth Harriers


Running
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The rockfall at Budleigh Salterton beach on December 6 

Dramatic rock fall at Budleigh beach prompts warnings of further collapses

Philippa Davies

person
The Conservative MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp

East Devon MP does not support Covid Plan B measures

Ollie Heptinstall Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth Strand

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as lights are on in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson confirmed that “Plan B” of the government’s coronavirus strategy will be enforced across the UK.

Coronavirus

Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon