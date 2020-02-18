Two Exmouth Harriers set to be in England Masters action at Fleet next month

Exmouth Harrier Brian Sansom in his England Masters kit which he will be wearing at the Fleet Half Marathon in March. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

There was good news over the past week for Exmouth Harrier Brian Sansom, writes Kate Baker.

Brian has received confirmation from England Athletics that, following his recent success at the Farnborough Half Marathon where he secured a finish time of 1:27:31, he will now be running as part of the England Masters V55 team at the Fleet Half Marathon.

That race is being held in Hampshire on March 15.

It means that there will be two Exmouth Harriers in action in the England Masters team next month for, as well as Brian Sansom, Mike Musgrove will also be running in England colours.