Advanced search

Two Exmouth Harriers set to be in England Masters action at Fleet next month

PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 February 2020

Exmouth Harrier Brian Sansom in his England Masters kit which he will be wearing at the Fleet Half Marathon in March. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harrier Brian Sansom in his England Masters kit which he will be wearing at the Fleet Half Marathon in March. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Archant

There was good news over the past week for Exmouth Harrier Brian Sansom, writes Kate Baker.

Brian has received confirmation from England Athletics that, following his recent success at the Farnborough Half Marathon where he secured a finish time of 1:27:31, he will now be running as part of the England Masters V55 team at the Fleet Half Marathon.

That race is being held in Hampshire on March 15.

It means that there will be two Exmouth Harriers in action in the England Masters team next month for, as well as Brian Sansom, Mike Musgrove will also be running in England colours.

Most Read

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers Arms in Lympstone wants to expand. Picture: Google

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

International artist aiming to put bereavement charity’s shop ‘on the map’

Julia Gash has created a painting for Exmouth which will be sold at Retail Therapy. Picture: Julia Gash

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Most Read

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers Arms in Lympstone wants to expand. Picture: Google

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

International artist aiming to put bereavement charity’s shop ‘on the map’

Julia Gash has created a painting for Exmouth which will be sold at Retail Therapy. Picture: Julia Gash

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Two Exmouth Harriers set to be in England Masters action at Fleet next month

Exmouth Harrier Brian Sansom in his England Masters kit which he will be wearing at the Fleet Half Marathon in March. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exeter Racecourse all set for the Devon National this Friday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Madeira ladies’ bag Foxlands success with impressive show against Dawlish

Madeira men during their Interclub meeting with Plymouth. Picture:MADEIRA BC

Exmouth Town to run ‘Bring a Kid’ this coming Saturday against Wellington

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town Reserves set for Alphington test

Goal!
Drive 24