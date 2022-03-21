Town locked in thrilling three-team race for the title

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK - Credit: Archant

The point earned by Exmouth against Street on the weekend means that Town are top of the league on goal difference with both Tavistock (no game last Saturday) and Mousehole (5-1 winners at Buckland Athletic) having a game in hand.

This Saturday, Town make the trip to Mousehole in Cornwall, where the home side have won an impressive 12 home league games, their only defeat being 2-1 to Tavistock back in August 2021, and also a 3-3 draw with Wellington on the opening day of the season. It is going to be a thrilling end to the campaign.

Before resuming their enthralling push for the title, Town focus shifts to Saltash United in the Les Phillips Cup on Wednesday night, kick off 7.30pm, with the winners playing Helston Athletic away in the quarter-finals.

Town supporters raised over £300 for the citizens of Ukraine with a bucket collection last weekend.