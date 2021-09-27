Town held to goalless draw by Bluebirds

Published: 2:44 PM September 27, 2021

Town failed to score at home in successive games for the first time since returning to the Western League when they were held to a goalless draw by Ilfracombe Town last Saturday. This followed the 1-0 defeat in the FA Vase to Shepton Mallet.

Town welcomed back Dave Rowe, Josh Cann and Ace High to the starting line-up but it was the visitors who made the brighter start but failed to trouble Robbie Powell in the home goal.

Exmouth’s build-up play was disjointed and the first signs they showed of troubling “the Bluebirds” defence didn’t arrive until the twenty eighth minute when a cross from Max Gillard flashed across the goal with no one able to supply the finishing touch.

As the half closed, Town were the dominant side and Callum Shipton saw his 22-yard drive bring a good save from the visiting glovesman.

A double substitution by Town on the hour brought a change in style and more fluidity to their play. Lee Hildreth, who counts Barnstaple Town and Bovey Tracey among his clubs since his move to Devon, and teenager Lennie Pegg were introduced.

A strong run by Hildreth led to Ben Steer having a shot saved at the near post and a quick turn and snap shot by Jordan Harris five minutes from time hit the outside of the post with the ‘keeper well beaten but that was the closest either side came to scoring.

The point has seen Town climb to ninth in the table with 15 points from their nine league games with Ilfracombe up in sixth place with 19 points from ten games. This Saturday is the reverse fixture and Town should welcome back the influential Aarron Denny, who will have completed his three-match ban when Town are in action on Wednesdat at Ivybridge in the Devon St Lukes Bowl and defensive stalwart Tom Gardner, who has also been unavailable for the last two games.

The club are running a coach to Ilfracome and also the following week to Brislington. Seats are available at a cost of £15 for each trip. If you wish to travel or have booked your seat and need to pay, please contact Martin Cook on cook209@hotmail.com