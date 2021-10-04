Town aim to bounce back at Brislington

Published: 12:00 AM October 4, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM October 4, 2021

Exmouth Town travel to Brislington this Saturday looking to return to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat at Ilfracombe last Saturday.

This will be Town’s first visit to their Poplar Insulation Stadium since the 2004/05 season. Since Town’s return to the Western League ,they have not played a league match against Brislington in the last two reduced seasons, their only meeting resulting in a 3-2 home victory to Town in the FA Vase in August 2019. Town scorers on the day were Callum Shipton and Jordan Harris plus an own goal.

Brislington are currently eleventh in the table, one place below Town, both sides having fifteen points, with Town enjoying a vastly superior goal difference and played a game less. Town are running a coach to Brislington and anyone interested in travelling should contact Martin Cook on 07599 346689 or cook209@hotmail.com.

The game at Ilfracombe almost played to the same script as the previous Saturday when the teams drew 0-0 at Southern Road. Town had the better of possession but were once again unable to break through a resolute defence, including the ten-minute spell either side of half time when the hosts had a player sent to the sin bin.

It always looked like it would take a special effort or a mistake to open the scoring and so it proved. Midway through the second half, a speculative long range shot somehow squirmed through the hands of the normally immaculate Robbie Powell with a goal in the dying minutes adding to Town’s misery.

This defeat came on the back of a comprehensive 4-2 victory over Ivybridge in the Devon St Lukes Bowl last Wednesday. Town made the perfect start with Harris capitalising on a defensive error to open the scoring with two minutes played and he was on hand to double the score as the half came to an end.

Whilst Ivybridge pulled a goal back two minutes into the second half, Harris soon completed his hat-trick and debutant Giles Basson was credited with Town’s fourth. Another late goal for the hosts proved merely a consolation goal. Teenager Basson, who has dual registration with Honiton Town, also made his Western League debut coming on as a sub at Ilfracombe.

Callum Shipton of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



