Tough defeats for Exmouth Reserves

Published: 12:01 PM September 20, 2021

It has been a week to forget for Exmouth Town Reserves, going down to successive heavy defeats to the University of Exeter and Newtown in the Devon Football League.

The students were extremely classy in their display, although they had to weather a spirited opening half-hour from Town, who gave everything to put the Uni under pressure.

After missing a couple of gilt-edged chances, Town were punished by the students and the task was made that much harder when Ryan Harding received a second yellow on the 65 minutes.

A big plus point for town was the return on long term injured players Dylan King and Ollie Bray, who will be glad of the much-needed minutes under their belts.

Newtown were the visitors to Southern Road on Saturday and they turned on the style in a 5-0 victory.