News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Tough defeats for Exmouth Reserves

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:01 PM September 20, 2021   
General view of Exmouth Town

General view of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

It has been a week to forget for Exmouth Town Reserves, going down to successive heavy defeats to the University of Exeter and Newtown in the Devon Football League. 

The students were extremely classy in their display, although they had to weather a spirited opening half-hour from Town, who gave everything to put the Uni under pressure. 

After missing a couple of gilt-edged chances, Town were punished by the students and the task was made that much harder when Ryan Harding received a second yellow on the 65 minutes.  

A big plus point for town was the return on long term injured players Dylan King and Ollie Bray, who will be glad of the much-needed minutes under their belts.  

Newtown were the visitors to Southern Road on Saturday and they turned on the style in a 5-0 victory.  

You may also want to watch:

Football
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New electric car charging points are set to be installed in East Devon

New electric vehicle charging hubs given the green light

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Ban and fine for speeding

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth win thrilling game

Rugby

Exmouth win late in a Cornish thriller

Tim Herbert

person
Michael Caines

Stay positive and hope staycations are here to stay

Marc Astley

Logo Icon