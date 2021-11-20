News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Today’s Football and Rugby

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:18 AM November 20, 2021
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

There is plenty of local sporting action in East Devon today and below is a selection of the football and rugby fixtures to enjoy. 

Get on down and support your local club. 

Toolstation Western League 
Exmouth Town v Brislington 
Southern Road, 3pm 

South-West Peninsula League 
Axminster Town v Torridgeside 
Tiger Way, 3pm 

Sidmouth Town v Ottery St Mary 
Manstone Lane, 3pm 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Feniton v Topsham Town
Acland Park, 3pm 

Plus a full programme in the Joma Devon and Exeter League 

Tribute South-West Premier Rugby 
Exeter University v Exmouth 
Topsham Road Sports Park, 2pm 

Tribute Western Counties West 
Honiton v Kingsbridge 
Allhallows Playing Fields, 2pm 

Most Read

  1. 1 Blues bounce back two-goal deficit
  2. 2 It's time to skate over to Exeter's Winter Wonderland
  3. 3 Exe Sailing Club nominated for national award
  1. 4 School children get fish and tips from Tesco's top team
  2. 5 New law clamps down harder on mobile phone use at the wheel
  3. 6 Merger creates new Exmouth Rotary club
  4. 7 Pupils pay their respects on Armistice Day
  5. 8 New funeral directors for Budleigh and East Devon
  6. 9 Exmouth 'thug' jailed for two attacks in the town
  7. 10 Expert nurses urge: don't ignore early symptoms of cancer

Tribute Devon / Cornwall 
Withycombe v Torquay Athletic 
Raleigh Park, 2pm 

Football
Rugby
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth residents fill The Strand to mark Remembrance Sunday

Exmouth, Budleigh and Topsham remember the fallen

Philippa Davies

Logo Icon
Exmouth Tidal Defence

Exmouth tidal defence test declared a great success

Tim Dixon

person
Exmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Weak regulation has a dreadful impact on our environment

Paul Millar

Logo Icon
Budleigh Remembrance

Silence speaks for East Devon on Remembrance Day

Tim Dixon

person