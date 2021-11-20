Today’s Football and Rugby
- Credit: Submitted
There is plenty of local sporting action in East Devon today and below is a selection of the football and rugby fixtures to enjoy.
Get on down and support your local club.
Toolstation Western League
Exmouth Town v Brislington
Southern Road, 3pm
South-West Peninsula League
Axminster Town v Torridgeside
Tiger Way, 3pm
Sidmouth Town v Ottery St Mary
Manstone Lane, 3pm
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Feniton v Topsham Town
Acland Park, 3pm
Plus a full programme in the Joma Devon and Exeter League
Tribute South-West Premier Rugby
Exeter University v Exmouth
Topsham Road Sports Park, 2pm
Tribute Western Counties West
Honiton v Kingsbridge
Allhallows Playing Fields, 2pm
Tribute Devon / Cornwall
Withycombe v Torquay Athletic
Raleigh Park, 2pm