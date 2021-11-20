Today’s Football and Rugby

There is plenty of local sporting action in East Devon today and below is a selection of the football and rugby fixtures to enjoy.

Get on down and support your local club.

Toolstation Western League

Exmouth Town v Brislington

Southern Road, 3pm

South-West Peninsula League

Axminster Town v Torridgeside

Tiger Way, 3pm

Sidmouth Town v Ottery St Mary

Manstone Lane, 3pm

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League

Feniton v Topsham Town

Acland Park, 3pm

Plus a full programme in the Joma Devon and Exeter League

Tribute South-West Premier Rugby

Exeter University v Exmouth

Topsham Road Sports Park, 2pm

Tribute Western Counties West

Honiton v Kingsbridge

Allhallows Playing Fields, 2pm

Tribute Devon / Cornwall

Withycombe v Torquay Athletic

Raleigh Park, 2pm