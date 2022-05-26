Time to celebrate for Budleigh football awards night

The Budleigh Salterton Football Club’s Presentation Evening took place recently and a time to reflect on another entertaining season.

Sadly missing was the Club’s Bar Manager Sharon and her partner Steve “Pike” Howarth (Ground/Changing Room Manager), he is waiting to start a course of Chemotherapy and/or Radiography, he is sent love and all our best wishes.

Club President Peter Savage welcomed those in attendance, thanked the backroom people, the football management teams and players who helped make this, the first full season following the Covid-19 lockdown, go smoothy.

The men’s presentation awards were presided over by the management team of Simon Pearce and Wayne Gooding. First up, Most Improved Player: Jack “Jaffa” Manning. Players Player: Jack Hocking. Manager’s Player: Simon Withers. Most Man of the Match accolades: Jacob Tinsley. Top Goal-scorer: Jack Hocking.

In charge of the women’s presentation was their manager Nick Long, commencing with, Players Player: Lucy Burch. Most Improved Player: Jasmine Case. Manager’s Player: Ashleigh Cowan. With regards to the Top Goal-scorer, this is still to resolved. Tahla Williams is on 15 and Kirsty Brown on 14, but with the Robinettes still involved in the DWFL League Cup, the winner remains unknown.

The club’s Football Fixture Secretary Katherine Binmore (an ex-Robinette) was handed the honour of presenting the Club’s main awards. Firstly, The Katherine Binmore “Top Robin” Trophy to the BSFC player of the year: Kate Palmer. Sponsors Trophy to Terry Williams for preparing the perfect playing surface, praised by both the home and away teams. Finally, Club Person of the Year Trophy to John Pannell.

It was now time to celebrate.

Budleigh Salterton FC also recently held their Presentation Day for the U8’s Boys.

The club’s first ever U8’s team, made their debut this campaign in the Exeter and District Youth League, taking on some sides who’ve been playing together from an early age. They performed very, very, well and were now being rewarded in front of families and friends.

The club’s President Peter Savage welcomed everyone, and then the procedure commenced, the honours being done by Manager Luke Kelsall and Assistant Manager Matt Haywood, starting with thanks for the help given to them.