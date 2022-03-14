Tics take the win over Withies at the Rec

Withycombe slipped to a frustrating 38-8 defeat at Torquay Athletic, as the hosts overturned a half-time deficit to produce some sparkling rugby.

The Withies enjoyed the perfect start, as some early dominance led to a penalty right in front of the posts for a quick and simple three-point lead inside the first minute.

However, Torquay struck back almost immediately as they themselves were awarded a couple of penalties to take them back into the Withy 22’ and with the chip kick finding it’s intended target, Torquay went in at the corner for the opening try of the match.

Tom Cooke made good use of the downfield wind to earn a 50:22 line out deep inside the Tics’ 22’; with a well-worked maul taking Withycombe closer to the line. Torquay conceded the penalty, which was kicked to touch for another line out. The ball went to the blindside and was launched over the line, George Doughty the scorer.

Leading by three points at the break, Withycombe were denied another score when the ball was held up and were unable to capitalise on the possession and turn the pressure into points. This was hampered further when Tom Cooke was sent to the sin bin for appealing some off-the-ball antics by Torquay.

The extra man advantage turned out to be perfect for Athletic, as a cross-field kick exposed the gap left by Cooke to allow them an easy try.

Torquay made the most of their substantial weight advantage to control the game through the forwards and by doing this, would break open gaps to allow opportunities for the backs, scoring three more tries in fairly quick succession.

With the game now deep into added time, Withycombe looked to be able to get the final score as they once again battered the line, phase after phase of good play helped the boys build in confidence, but in a bitter twist of awful luck, the ball was intercepted inches from the line to allow the hosts a 100m sprint and one final try to end the game.