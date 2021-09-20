News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Thrilling draw for the Exmouth Cockles

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:31 PM September 20, 2021   
Jack Fahy

Jack Fahy

Sixty points scored in a game and eventually the two sides could not be split.   

Both Exmouth and Old Centralians from Gloucester had opportunities to win the game, however neither side were able to make the final score count. 

Old Cents started the better to the two sides, greater possession and lively running. By 26 minutes, the visitors had a 7-21 lead with tries from Alex Cox, Sam Preece and Marcus Brown all converted by Harry Preece with some accurate kicking off the tee.   

Exmouth did level the game 7-7 after 14 minutes when prop Gareth Walker went over, extras added by returning full back Sam Whitehead. Henry Goldson dotted down after strong running and a sweet final pass from Will Ridout. Whitehead extras 14-21. Skipper Jack Fahy then burrowed his way over, conversion from Whitehead, levelled up at 21-21.   

The Cockles had their chance to take the lead, however what looked like a certain try to spectators, was cancelled out and penalty awarded to Old Cents.  From this and penalty count rising, Old Cents went into half time leading 21-24, after a kick from Preece again. 

It took until the 60 minutes before Whitehead kicked the first two successive penalties, 27-24 to  Exmouth. Harry Preece kicked two more penalties before the game ended.  The first to draw level at 27 each.  Exmouth forwards did win another penalty shot at goal; Sam Whitehead slotted another for the Cockles to take the lead 30-27 with 60 seconds on the clock.   

From the restart they had to protect the ball from the resultant scrum and were adjudged to have held on to the ball, ending the game with a final penalty 30-30. 

Old Redcliffians, away in Bristol next week will provide a very stiff test against one of the form sides.  

Exmouth 2nd Team travelled into South Devon to take on Paignton in Devon Merit Table 1.  In a close fought game, The Cockles shaded it 28-27 in a lively encounter that hung in the balance until the final whistle. Next up at the Imperial Recreation Ground, Crediton 2nd Team on Saturday 25th September. 

Gareth Walker

Gareth Walker

Henry Goldson and Will Ridout

Henry Goldson and Will Ridout


