Three big points for Exmouth Town

General view of Exmouth Town during pre season match between Exmouth Town and Verwood Town at Exmouth Football Club, Exmouth, Devon on 3 July 2021. - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

A complete team performance from Exmouth Town ensured an excellent 3-0 win over a talented but youthful Mousehole side in midweek.

Town opened the scoring on ten minutes Ace High rising at the far post to head home a Ben Steer cross and score his 125th goal for the club in all competitions. After Dave Rowe had made an important block, Jordan Harris doubled the lead with a fine turn and left-foot drive into the bottom corner with 38 minutes gone.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and the visitors started the second half well. Robbie Powell made one great save and a piledriver of a shot was destined for the net before it hit a Mousehole player!

The third goal arrived on 70 minutes. Levi Landricombe's exquisite turn and shot had goal written all over it but came crashing back off the post, only for Harris to stoop low and head the rebound home. A satisfying win, an important three points and still all to play for, especially in the return fixture on March 26th.

Since becoming Manager at the start of the 2018/19 season, this was Kevin Hill’s 100th league game in charge and probably the most important of his 72 wins to date.