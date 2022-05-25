The perfect sport for all ages

Bowls England are organising Bowls Big Weekend from May 27 - 29. The theme of the Weekend is to come and have a free go at bowls.

Budleigh will be hosting our event on Friday, May 27 from 2pm- 8pm and anyone is welcome to turn-up and have a go during these hours. No appointment is necessary.

The Club will provide all the required equipment and experienced club bowlers will be on hand to provide advice and coaching. Just bring a pair of comfortable flat-soled shoes. Free tea/coffee will be available.

There are several reasons to have a go:

1. Playing bowls is very doable. Whatever your physique, bowls is a sport for everybody and it will help improve your fitness levels and wellbeing.

2. Bowls is not expensive. To get going, you don't need lots of new kit and Clubs put on taster sessions for free. Even when you get the bug, a set of bowls and joining a Club can cost as little as £90.

3. After Football, bowls has the second highest number of clubs in the country. With so many places to play, it will take no time to get to a bowls club close to your home.

4. Compared to most sports, age and gender differences have less of an effect on a game of bowls, so it's a perfect sport to spend time and enjoy a bit of friendly competition with your family.

5. Bowls Clubs are sociable places full of people looking to have fun, so bowls is a great way to relax, make new friends and feel part of your local community.

Budleigh played their second Over 60’s League 2 match of the season, against Marina Club in Dawlish. The Home team benefitted from the in-form team of Peter Cooper, Bryan Membury and Bob Gooch who enjoyed a 21:12 win. On the other rink were Skip Brian Goddard with Andy Skudder and Andy Cardy. After a tightly fought game, the final end saw the Dawlish Skip turn a potential loss for his team into a draw of 13:13. This resulted in an overall win for Budleigh of 34:25.