The Exmouth Journal 2018 Festive Football Quiz

Here’s our Festive football quiz offering of 29 footballing questions with 100 points the highest possible score. Why not read the questions out to friends and family or perhaps, more your style, is to copy, paste and print off the questions and have a quiz with family and friends over the festive holiday.

1. Name the six 2018-19 Premier League Clubs have birds on their badge crests? (6pts)

2. Which four players wore Leeds United’s number nine shirt in the Premier League? (4pts)

3. Name the four Italians to have scored hat-tricks in the Premier League. (4pts)

4. Which two 2018-19 Premier League Clubs had no players at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals? (2pts)

5. Name the six London Clubs to play in the first ever Premier League season of 1992-93. (6 pts)

6. Name the Manchester United player who ended the first Premier League season as leading scorer in the league and how many goals did he score. (2pts)

7. Who was the manager of Wigan Athletic when they won the 2013 FA Cup. (1pt)

8. Name the five Manchester United players to score Champions League hat-tricks for the club. (5 pts)

9. Name the three clubs to have 20 or more managers during the Premier League era. (3 pts)

10. Name the eight goalkeepers to wear the number one shirt for Liverpool in the Premier League era. (8 pts)

11. Name the Leeds United player to score the first ever Premier League hat-trick – he scored it in August 1992 at the start of the first season. (1 pt)

12. Who were the first club (London based) to have three different players score hat-tricks in the Premier Division era? (1 pt)

13. Name the six players to wear the number one shirt for Chelsea in the Premier League era (6 pts)

14. Name the four clubs to be relegated FOUR times from the Premier League since season one in 1992-93. (4 pts)

15. Name the six Brazilians to have scored 20 or more Premier Division goals.(6 pts)

16. Name the last five non top flight clubs to reach the League Cup final. (5 pts)

17. Which five Liverpool players have scored the most goals when playing for England? (5 pts)

18. Name the seven Liverpool players to be involved in the 2018 World Cup finals. (7 pts)

19. Name the five goalkeepers to concede over 350 goals during the Premier Division era (5 pts)

20. Name the five leading scorers in terms of scoring successful penalties in the Premier Division era. (5pts)

21. Which national team, until winning back-to-back games in 2018 had never won a competitive match? (1 pt)

22. Which English team qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a negative goal difference? (1 pt)

23. Who is the former Premier League winning goalkeeper who also won 21 England caps who managed Non League Solihull Motors in their FA Cup tie against Blackpool in December? (1pt)

24. Who managed Manchester City between June 2013 and June 2016? (1pt)

25. Which Burnley defender was a surprise nomination for Premier League Player of the Year in 2018? (1pt)

26. On 4th April, 2018 which player became the youngest Englishman to start a Champions League Quarter Final game? (1pt)

27. Nigel Adkins, Steve Coppell and Brian McDermott have all managed which club in the Premier League? (1 pt)

28. Which Englishman has managed Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and Hull City in the Premier League? (1pt)

29. Craig Bellamy has scored goals for seven Premier League clubs. Coventry City is one – name the other six?

There are 100 points available in the football quiz – how many did you get?

ANSWERS

1. Six: Brighton & Hove Albion (Seagull), Burnley (Stork), Cardiff City (Bluebird), Crystal Palace (Eagle), Liverpool (Liver bird)and Tottenham Hotspur (Cockerel).

2. Brian Deane (1993-96), Ian Rush (1996-97), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (1997-99) and Mark Viduka (2000-04).

3. Fabrizio Ravanelli (for Middlesbrough in a 3-3 with Liverpool and again for Middlesbrough in a 6-1 win over Derby County); Gianluca Vialli (for Chelsea in a 6-0 win over Barnsley); Gianfranco Zola (for Chelsea in a 4-0 win over Derby County) and Mario Balotelli (for Manchester City in a 4-0 win over Aston Villa).

4. AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United

5. The London based clubs were Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, Wimbledon and Crystal Palace.

6. Teddy Sheringham scored 21 league goals in that first season.

7. Roberto Martínez won the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic in 2013.

8. Andy Cole (v Feyenoord & v Anderlecht), Wayne Rooney (v Fenerbahçe),

Ruud Van Nistelrooy (v Sparta Prague), Michael Owen (v Wolfsburg), Robin van Persie (v Olympiacos).

9. Newcastle United (22 managers), Tottenham Hotspur (21 managers) and Chelsea (21 managers).

10. Bruce Grobbelaar (1993-94), David James (1994-99), Sander Westerveld (1999-2001), Jerzy Dudek (2002-07), Diego Cavalieri (2008-10), Brad Jones (2010-15), Loris Karius (2016-18) – present goalkeeper Alisson has the number 13 shirt!

11. Eric Cantona score a hat-trick for Leeds in the 5-0 win over Spurs.

12. QPR – Andy Sinton got three v Everton in December 1992 and then Les Ferdinand scored three v Nottingham Forest in April 1993 and, the same month, scored three v Everton.

13. Dmitri Kharine (1993-97), Ed De Goey (1997-2003), Petr Čech (2004-15), Asmir Begović (2015-17), Wilfredo Caballero (2017-18) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (2018-19).

14. Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

15. Philippe Coutinho (41 goals), Roberto Firmino (38 goals), Juninho Paulista (29 goals), Willian (26 goals), Gabriel Jesus (21 goals) and Oscar (21 goals).

16. Bradford City (4th Flight 2013), Cardiff City (2nd Flight 2012), Birmingham City (2nd Flight 2001), Tranmere Rovers (2nd Flight 2000) and Middlesbrough (2nd Flight 1998).

17. Michael Owen (26), Steven Gerrard (21), Roger Hunt (18), Peter Crouch (13) and Daniel Sturridge (8).

18. Roberto Firmino (Brazil), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England), Jordan Henderson (England), Sadio Mané (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Dejan Lovren (Croatia) and Simon Mignolet (Belgium).

19. Ben Foster (415), Tim Howard (385), Jussi Jääskeläinen (377), Joe Hart (367) and Robert Green (357).

20. Alan Shearer (54), Frank Lampard (43), Steven Gerrard (31), Matt Le Tissier (24) and Wayne Rooney (23).

21. Gibraltar – after 22 successive defeats, beat Armenia and then Lichtenstein.

22. Tottenham Hotspur came second in their group and were the only qualifier of the last 16 to do so with a negative goal difference.

23. Tim Flowers.

24. Manuel Pellegrini

25. James Tarkowski

26. Trent Alexander-Arnold

27. Reading

28. Ian Dowie

29. Craig Bellamy scored goals for Coventry City, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Ham United, Manchester City, Cardiff City