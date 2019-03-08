Tennis success as two Exmouth teams reach National Finals

The Exmouth Community College 18 and under tennis team that has reached the final of the National Schools Championships. (Left to right); Derek Blackmore (coach), Chris Denton, Ben Johnson, Alfie-James Woodger, Lucas Urquiza, Liam Storey (coach). Picture EXMOUTH COMMINITY COLLEGE Archant

With tennis fever about to grip the nation, with the start of Wimbledon fortnight, Exmouth can be very proud of some local champions!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 14 and under boys' tennis team from Exmouth Tennis & Fitness Centre have made it through to the National Clubs Team Championship which will be played at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton over the weekend of July 20 and 21.

The team of five, comprising Ben Johnson, Chris Denton, Lucus Urquiza, Alfie Woodger and Zac Brown played some fantastic tennis to beat West Hants, Bristol, Halton and Portsmouth in the regional stages.

Head coach Liam Storey, who has worked with the boys for the past nine years, said: "Their commitment and dedication to this Championship has been outstanding and they fought hard through some tough matches. They are looking forward to a competitive weekend that will require them to be on top form".

The other success comes with the news that the 18 and under boys' team from Exmouth Community College (ECC) have reached the final of the National Schools Championships after defeating Millfield School.

The team, consisting of year nine students, who last year won the Championships whilst competing as U14s, will face much older competition in the finals which take place in Nottingham from July 9 to 12.

Ben Johnson, Chris Denton, Lucus Urquiza and Alfie James Woodger played some truly outstanding tennis throughout the county and regional rounds and are looking forward to a challenging competitive week of tennis in Nottingham.Head of sport at ECC, Stuart Lowe said: "This is another unbelievable achievement by all involved. The students in the academy programme work hard and show real support for each other.

"The four boys have been brilliant this year and have really come together as a team. They are coping well with all the pressures they have to deal with and this showed against Millfield.

"The performance and tennis on show was top class. At Nottingham they will face the biggest challenge of all. Playing against 18-year-old's will be the ultimate test for the Yr9 boys. Whatever happens we are all incredibly proud of what they have achieved over the past three years."