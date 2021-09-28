News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Ten out of ten display from Brixington Blues

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM September 28, 2021   
Eden Woodhill winning the ball back

Eden Woodhill winning the ball back - Credit: Brixington Blues

The Under-14s from Brixington Blues delivered an emphatic performance to progress in the League Cup with a 10-0 defeat of Seaton Town. 

Noah Bassett crossed for Evan Slater to volley home the opener and he was on target again for the Blues’ second. A delicious delivery from Jack Ward was then turned into the Seaton net for an unfortunate own goal. 

Harry Meaden was called into action with a rare save at the other end before Brixington made if four with a pass from Harry Drew-Cull for Slater to complete his impressive hat-trick. Alex Haggerty then clipped a pass for Drew-Cull to execute a fine lob over the Seaton ‘keeper. 

Brixington remained relentless in their approach, Brodie Fraser finishing nicely for number six, followed by a sweet free-kick from Bassett. Haggerty added a super header for the next goal and then completed a hat-trick of his own with two late strikes. 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

