Ten out of ten display for Brixington Blues

Published: 12:00 AM October 20, 2021

Brixington Blues Under-14s produced a scintillating display to defeat West Exe Youth 10-0 in the second round of the League Cup.

Jack Ward opened the scoring with a fine first-time finish and Alex Haggerty doubled the advantage with a long-range screamer, while the trio of Eden Woodhall, Finley Tucker and Rory McDonald remained stoic in the Blues’ defence.

A passing move preceded Noah Basset’s strike for the third before a fine save from Harry Meaden kept his clean sheet intact at the other end.

Bassett scored on the rebound for 4-0 at the break and Brixington continued their attacking rampage in the second period, with Evan Slater notching number five and Bassett completing a superb hat-trick.

Ward was next back in the scoring after good work from Harry Drew-Cull, the brilliant Bassett added two more for five personal goals and Finley Elvin crossed for Corey Sanders to complete the victory.