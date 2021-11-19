Surge in members and success for Harriers

Exmouth Harriers are going through a purple patch, with Chairman Nigel Dupain reporting an increase of approximately 25% on the membership during 2021. Visit www.exmouthharriers.co.uk for joining details.

The Green Lantern race is part of the Wild Run Series, a circular 14.2 mile race that follows the Green Circle clockwise around Exeter starting and finishing in Haven Road. Kelly Thomas returned to racing from a break after completing the Manchester Marathon in early October and finished in a great time of 2 hours 13 minutes.

Starting and finishing beside the magnificent Castle Drogo, a 10-mile race of hilly and muddy cross-country terrain with stunning views of the Teign valley saw Sam Kelly win in magnificent style in 61.10 after taking the lead for the first time in the final mile just after the top of Hunters Path. It was Sam’s second victory in prestigious Devon Trail races within the past five weeks.

Harriers: 1st Sam Kelly 61.10; 12th Oliver White 69.41; 145th Susan Hill 98.01; 178th Nicola Kelly 101.21; 187th Amanda McCann 103.04; 188th= Lucy Davies 103.13; 188th= Emma White; 103.13; 191st Claire Sorensen 103.53; 203rd Kay Douglas 105.17; 237th Alison White 111.16; 255th Amy Tew 113.32.

The Westward League Cross Country at Newquay saw the Women race over 5km and the men over 9.5km. Results: 6th Rob Ellis 29.21; 94th Nathan Sheehy 35.12; 131st Hugh Marsden 37.44; 144th Jimmy Joy 41.24; 67th Holly Clements 21.40; 104th Dawn Teed 25.48.

Chris Murrin completed his 93rd Marathon in Staines-upon-Thames in another great time of 4 hours 3 minutes and 34 seconds. There was a 2 minute silence at 11am where everyone stopped to pay their respects. Chris has planned his 94th marathon to be in Plymouth on 12th December and is aiming for his 100th to be in The Dartmoor Discovery next June.

The Devon Fell Racing series trophies were awarded for the winners in the 10 Fell Races on Dartmoor during the Summer of 2021, and off-road specialists Dawn Teed and Hugh Marsden were rewarded with first places in the Women’s Over 50 and Men’s Over 60 age categories.

Jimmy Joy, Dawn Teed, Nathan Sheehy & Rib Ellis at Newquay’s XC race - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Drogo 10 Race Winner Sam Kelly - Credit: Exmouth Harriers



