Sue Burley triumphant in East Devon August medal

East Devon golf club.

Sue Burley took the honours in the ladies' August medal competition at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Burley birdied the par four 11th hole on her way to a four under par round of nett 70 in a close fought strokeplay competition between 66 players.

Sue was two shots clear at the top of Silver Division with Hilary Shiels in second on two under par nett 72.

Sue Fowler took third place with a one under par round of nett 73 ahead of two players on level par nett 74 - Helen Chivers taking fourth place on countback from Lauren Chapman.

Linda Holdway took first place in an equally competitive Bronze Division.

Her three over par nett 77 was the best in division on countback from Jane Kingsnorth.

Sue Owen-Pawson was a shot further back on nett 78 with Julieta Steiner taking fourth place on countback ahead of Maria Heard and Linda Down as they all scored the same score of nett 79.