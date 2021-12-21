Steer celebrates Exmouth Town century with a brilliant goal

A strong second half performance gave Town a thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory at Bridgwater last Saturday.

The Somerset side have always been in the top three of the best supported clubs in the Western League and 439 were present including 25 that had made the trip to support Town.

The first half was one of those affairs that was crying out for some goalmouth action but with both sides being very solid defensively neither ‘keeper was unduly troubled. Ben Steer had one effort narrowly go wide of the far post and Robbie Powell was forced into the action as a free-flowing move by the home side ended with one of the few shots on target.

Town started the second half in a more positive frame of mind but it still needed a piece of individual brilliance to open the scoring.

Picking up the ball near the left touchline, Steer drove forward and cut inside before unleashing a drive that flew into the net in the 63rd minute. This was Steer’s 12th league goal of the season, as he celebrated his 100th start for the club in style.

Ten minutes later, Town’s leading goal scorer this season, Jordan Harris, scored a trademark goal. Latching on to a fine through ball he held off his marker before finding the back of the net in equally emphatic style for his 19th goal of the season in all competitions.

The only worry at this stage was an injury to Powell restricting his movement but, once again, his handling of crosses was exemplary and such was the determination and discipline of the players in front of Powell, he was rarely stretched to maintain a clean sheet.

Ace High was unlucky when his header hit the underside of the bar with six minutes to play but Town were able to record a very satisfying victory against a side that has taken four points off league leaders Tavistock.

This Sunday (Boxing Day) Town welcome Bridport FC to Southern Road when the kick-off is 12.30. The Dorset side are finding life difficult this season and are languishing at the foot of the table.

Jordan Harris of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



