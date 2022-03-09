Snooker title secured by Police Social Club 'A'

Police Social Club ‘A’ have retained the Exmouth Snooker League Championship after the penultimate round of fixtures.

Despite losing their most recent match to Andy Daniel’s 54-21, Dan Brown 57-46 and Craig Wilson of 4th place Conservative Club, George Webster 51-15 and Mike Delahaye 60-28 steered them six points clear of their nearest rivals.

They are East Budleigh ‘A’, who virtually claimed runners-up as Alan Farrant 64-61, Barry Bentley 63-22, Mark Auton 55-50 and Kev Luxton 55-19, with two black-ball wins, relegated their ‘B’ team stablemates and long-term contenders for the title to third place in the table.

Police ‘B’ retain the wooden spoon, despite a narrow 3-2 victory over the Police ‘C’. When 2-1 down to John Parrott 65-55 and John Evens 53-48, they deployed the substitute rule to fulfil the fixture with Bob Horton 41-30 and 58-30 and Phil Rowsell 49-36.

Congratulations to Police Social Club ‘A’ for a fine season.