Exmouth Journal > Sport

Six-goal thriller sees East Budleigh fight back for a point

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2022
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing five regular starters, East Budleigh fought back from an early 3-1 deficit to gain a point against Joma Devon & Exeter League 1 opponents Sandford last Saturday. 

Budleigh started poorly and were two behind inside five minutes before Jack Howarth headed Budleigh back into the game after Rian Hill and Jack Greenslade had combined. 

By the quarter of an hour mark, Budleigh were shell shocked once again as the visitors restored their two-goal cushion. Budleigh gradually steadied the ship and, two minutes before the break, Tom Marker produced a tidy finish from Howarth’s free-kick.  

In the second half, both sides could have added to the score line, but the Jays deservedly snatched a point when Hill won his side a penalty late on. Budleigh’s best player Greenslade strode forward to calmly convert the kick. 

Budleigh return to action this Saturday afternoon with a home game against Hatherleigh. 

Non-League Football
East Budleigh News

