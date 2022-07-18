News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Signs of better form growing for Exmouth 2nds

Tim Herbert

Published: 11:33 AM July 18, 2022
Exmouth CC 2nds are fighting back after a difficult start to the season in C Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. 

An important 21-run victory over Upottery on Saturday saw Exmouth move out of the bottom three and Ed Maynard took the batting plaudits, as he struck a fine 82 in a total of 210/8.  

Greg Marks took 4/39 with the ball and, despite super efforts from Jack Larcombe (72) and Jack Smith (67), Upottery were dismissed for 189. 

Budleigh 2nds saw their promotion bid from D Division East dented by a seven-wicket loss at Sampford Peverell & Tiverton. 

Steve Booth (65) and Donovan Robinson (85) helped Budleigh to a terrific total of 263/9 but the home side performed even better with the bat, particularly century-maker Joe Parkinson. Sampford Peverell & Tiverton reached their target with just three wickets lost and four overs to spare.  

