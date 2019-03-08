Serle clear winner in April stableford

East Devon golf club.

Anne Serle was the clear winner of the ladies April stableford at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Anne, who lives in Sidmouth, was one of just two ladies in the 72 competitors who played under their handicap, in her case by an impressive seven shots.

Barbara Bartlett was second overall with her one under par round of 37 points.

Anne's 43 points saw her take the honours in Silver Division by seven shots from Jane Williams on one over par 35 points. Marilyn Hobbs took third place on countback from Lauren Chapman and Elaine Bright as they all returned scores of 34 points.

Barbara's one under par round of 37 points gave her top spot in Bronze Division by two shots. Carol Thomas, Liz Connolly and Linda Longmuir all scored 35 points, with Carol taking second place on countback, while Linda Knapton was a shot further back in fifth on 34 points.