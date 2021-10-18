Serious injury abandons Exmouth v Brislington

Published: 7:11 AM October 18, 2021

Exmouth Town remain eleventh in the table with 18 points from 11 games following the abandonment of their home game last Saturday against Brislington.

Town had taken a sixth-minute lead when Ace High rose highest to power home a header following an Aarron Denny corner.

Former Exeter City player Jason Matthews was in goal for Brislington and received a warm welcome from the home fans, who remembered his appearances for Town during the 2016/17 season, helping us reach the fifth round of the FA Vase and the finals of the St. Lukes Bowl and the SWPL League Cup.

Brislington were far more compact than the side we had beaten 11-0 the previous week and there was little likelihood of a similar score line when Kieron Proctor, the Brislington No.10, suffered a serious injury to his ankle.

It was immediately apparent that he was in considerable pain and an ambulance was called. After a 45-minute wait and then lengthy treatment by the paramedics, Kieron was eventually transferred to the ambulance and taken to hospital.

In view of the seriousness of the injury and the length of the delay the referee made the right call to abandon the match. Keiron has since tweeted that he has dislocated and fractured his ankle but was on his way home to Cardiff and would have an operation this week.

He thanked both clubs for their help and support and particular thanks should go to the professionalism shown by Bob Chard, Town’s physio and Tom Gardner who stayed and comforted Kieron throughout the time he was on the pitch and to Emma, an A&E Nurse who was present at the match and was able to give experienced advice to ensure Keiron received the correct attention.

As the ambulance left the pitch Town’s highest league crowd of the season, 301, gave Keiron a standing ovation and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Exmouth Town travel to Saltash United this Saturday looking to avenge a 2-1 home defeat back in September. The Ashes are currently sixth in the table with 24 points from 13 games played.