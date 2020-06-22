Advanced search

Sailors returning to action - but under strict social distancing conditions

PUBLISHED: 12:35 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 22 June 2020

Naval patrol boats coming down river at the River Exe Regatta

Naval patrol boats coming down river at the River Exe Regatta

fotoboat/Mike Rice

With coronavirus pandemic restrictions being eased some sailing clubs have been able to gradually phase in a return to action.

Naval patrol boats coming down river at the River Exe RegattaNaval patrol boats coming down river at the River Exe Regatta

The month of June is usually graced by the staging of the Exe Regatta.

Sadly, this year’s event has, so far, fallen foul of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down so much sport.

However, sailing clubs are being able to open their clubs to members, albeit observing the government guidelines on social distancing.

So, prior to any further relaxing ie – tweaking the current two-metre distancing rules – what can sailors do?

Comet Trio at the River Exe RegattaComet Trio at the River Exe Regatta

Well, as things stand, up to six people (in sailing parlance that is three double handers, or six single handers, or any combination thereof, can decide to sail together around a mutually agreed course, and can use some mutually agreed approach to establish who sailed the quickest.

You can use a ‘rabbit’ (gate) start, or set off at intervals, and you can finish at an agreed point.

However, currently you cannot specifically organise a safety boat to monitor/patrol the race, but if there is a safety boat in the vicinity it can help boats in distress.

You must maintain at least two-metres distance between people in different boats, and double handers can only be sailed by people that are living together.

Hornet at the River Exe RegattaHornet at the River Exe Regatta

Finally it is possible that more than one group of up to six boats can be indulging in some informal racing at the same time – but they have to be independent groups.

The RYA guidelines would seem to allow limited, low-key racing for small groups of boats that can organise themselves without recourse to SYC’s shore-side, safety boat or race management facilities.

What is very clear is that the current RYA guidelines do not allow anyone to advertise a race, use a support boat to lay a course or start/finish a race, have more than six individuals involved, publish results, or indeed do anything that could be interpreted to be a formal race.

B14 at the River Exe RegattaB14 at the River Exe Regatta

So, sailing, but not as the sea–faring fraternity know it – for now!

In the meantime, the best we can offer in terms of ‘sailing coverage’ is to take you back to 2019 and the Exe Regatta which was hosted by Starcross Yacht Club.

The pictures come courtesy of Mike Rice/Fotoboat.

Exe EC Committee Boat Exe EC Committee Boat "Up Spirits" on station near Lympstone for the River Exe Regatta

Merlin Rocket at the River Exe RegattaMerlin Rocket at the River Exe Regatta

Comet Trio at the River Exe RegattaComet Trio at the River Exe Regatta

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Paddle boarders rescued by RNLI on the River Exe

Exmouth RNLI were calling to assist two paddle boarders in the River Exe. Picture: Exmouth RNLI/ John Thorogood

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Exmouth bowls club gets five month rent funding from Sport England grant boost

The council has estimated a budget shortfall of £23million. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Photo plea from Exmouth funeral directors marking 200 years in the community

Crews and Sons in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Paddle boarders rescued by RNLI on the River Exe

Exmouth RNLI were calling to assist two paddle boarders in the River Exe. Picture: Exmouth RNLI/ John Thorogood

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Exmouth bowls club gets five month rent funding from Sport England grant boost

The council has estimated a budget shortfall of £23million. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Photo plea from Exmouth funeral directors marking 200 years in the community

Crews and Sons in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth CC skipper speaks about ‘getting cricket back on’

Picture: Thinkstock

Sailors returning to action - but under strict social distancing conditions

Naval patrol boats coming down river at the River Exe Regatta

Quiz time! - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Withycombe Under-15s to undertake epic cycle challenge

The Withy U15s who are set to undertake a major cycle challenge for charity. Picture; WRFC

Free webinar offers digital advice for businesses

The Archant run Digital Decoded seminar.Jamie Brown speaking to the audience Picture: Ken Mears