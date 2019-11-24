Withycombe youngsters all set for whistle blowing duties

Rugby ball. Archant

A trio of Withycombe RFC youth players are now qualified referees after attending and passing the RFU course.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Callum Tose, who plays in the Under-16 team together with Withy Under-14 players Kieran Long and Andy Maier, are now all set to continue their officiating duties across the county at junior games up to the Under-13s age group.

This will build on their experience of refereeing in the Landrover Cup earlier this season.

After passing, Callum Tose said: "I am really pleased, refereeing is something I enjoy doing and I look forward to doing many games."

Kieron Long added: "This is another way to be part of the game we all love and enjoy".

The trio are just the first of many Withy members that the club hope to engage in giving something back to the sport of rugby.

The chairperson of Withy RFC junior section, Lisa Long said: "We, as a club, are incredibly proud of the boys for taking this up.

"And we look to encourage more youngsters to take up courses such as this, coaching and first aid to have a greater depth of knowledge and experience across all age groups within our club."