Withycombe – yesteryear today and tomorrow with director of rugby Rick Libbey

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9184 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Withycombe RFC director of rugby Rick Libbey speaks about all things Withy.

Withy director of rugby Rick Libbey: “Withycombe has always seen itself as a club in the heart of the community. We are now only four years from our centenary and how surprised and delighted our founding fathers would be see the club they created to allow the young men in the village to play rugby, which time became two senior men’s teams, would become a club that fields 13 teams each week. Luckily we have take on a lease for two pitchesat Bicton College which has helped keep the show on the road as the wettest February on record has taken its toll.

“Thanks to an army of volunteers from the coaching staff to first aiders and kitchen staff to players and of course mums, dads and loved ones, we give more than 200 girls, boys, men and women the chance to play rugby for the fun of the game.

“However, it’s not easy to pay for all this and we rely on the generosity of sponsors who range from businesses to working men and women.

“No longer can we rely purely on bar receipts for income. Moreover, we have ambitious plans to develop the club to meet the requirements we now put upon it with new changing rooms suitable for girls and boys from the ages of six to 60!

“On the rugby front, the club is in good ‘nick’. Our juniors, women and senior sides have all had a great season which has ended prematurely and our seniors face the prospect of doing it all again next season, despite being undefeated in the league this season. The future looks bright on all fronts as a strong U16 team become colts and the second year colts enter senior rugby. We have had players at all ages represent Devon and within the Exeter Chief’s academy.

“We offer an open door and a warm Withies welcome to anyone who wants to come along as a member, volunteer or player regardless of what standard or experience.”