Withycombe Under-16s suffer Fisherman’s Cup defeat at hands of Topsham

Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe Under-16s lost their Fisherman’s Cup meeting with Topsham, going down 15-0.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER

Topsham started at high tempo and put the Withy back line under lots of pressure. However, they were unable to make their dominance count owing to a high number of handling errors.

Indeed, such was the control that Topsham enjoyed that Withy struggled to get out of their own half.

Eventually the pressure told and, after a long period of brave defending, the Withy line was breached out wide for what was an unconverted try.

There was further Topsham pressure, but it was met with some terrific Withy resistance during which the tackling was particularly impressive.

Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER

However, when a kick to clear their lines landed with the Topsham full-back, he kicked it straight back and outpaced everybody to grab the ball and cross the line for his side to lead 10-0 at the break.

Withy began the second half well and made good ground towards the Topsham line, but the defence was disciplined and organised.

It was from one sustained Withy attack that a poor pass was seized upon by a Topsham player, who proceeded to run the length of the pitch to dot down the third and final try of the contest.

During much of the second half, Withy enjoyed much of the territorial advantage.

Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER

However, they were unable to find the final elusive pass to get over the Topsham line.

After what was not the best of Withy performances in terms of kicking and passing, the difference between the teams was that Topsham made the most of the Withy unforced errors!

The Withy Man of the Match award was shared between Matt Hicks and Will Cooper.