Withycombe Under-16s celebrate another fine season with their player awards
PUBLISHED: 07:28 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:28 24 May 2019
Archant
Withycombe Under-16s held their awards in a marquee on the clubs Raleigh Park ground.
At the end of another fine season for the team - they are going to come back next season as a colts XV.
In terms of the awards, the 'Most Improved Player' trophy went to Jack Ottaway while the Rob Rickards Trophy was presented to Will Cooper.
The coveted 'Players Player' award went to Will Cornish and the 'Coaches Player of the Year' award went to Jayden Gore.