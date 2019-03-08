Withycombe Under-16s celebrate another fine season with their player awards

Withycombe Under-16s at their awards evening held at the club's Raleigh Park home. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe Under-16s held their awards in a marquee on the clubs Raleigh Park ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the end of another fine season for the team - they are going to come back next season as a colts XV.

In terms of the awards, the 'Most Improved Player' trophy went to Jack Ottaway while the Rob Rickards Trophy was presented to Will Cooper.

The coveted 'Players Player' award went to Will Cornish and the 'Coaches Player of the Year' award went to Jayden Gore.