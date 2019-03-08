Withycombe Under-15s win the Devon Plate

Withycombe Under-15s after their Devon Plate victory over Devonport Service. Picture TONY WILLIS Archant

Withycombe Under-15s finished of the season in style, winning the final of the Devon Plate, defeating a determined Devonport Services 26-14 at Bitton Park Teignmouth.

Withy started well and had large periods of possession in the opening quarter. Some nervous handling errors prevented any scores, until winger Harry Bennett got the ball with space and he powered his way over and then tucked away the conversion.

Withy remained on the front foot, but Devonport resisted them well and, towards the end of the half rallied.

They kept the ball in amongst their big forwards and trundled over for a converted try that sent the sides into the interval on level terms at 7-7.

After losing the final at this point last year, Withy were clearly in no mood to allow lightning to strike twice and they flew out of the blocks in the second half.

Constant pressure in defence kept Services on the back foot and hooker Callum Tose pounced on a loose ball before racing clear to score.

Withy started to move the ball well and were beginning to find gaps in the Devonport lines and, when centre Alfie Gillard found one, he finished with aplomb, running in from the 22.

Devonport hit back and their big forwards charged over for a second time. However, Withy were soon back on the front foot and flanker Olly Willis capitalised on a handling mistake and he stole the ball and ran in under the posts and Bennett slotted the conversion.

Devonport threw everything they had in a desperate bid to get back on terms, but Withy stood firm leading to some wonderful celebrations at the final whistle.