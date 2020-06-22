Advanced search

Withycombe Under-15s to undertake epic cycle challenge

PUBLISHED: 08:49 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 22 June 2020

The Withy U15s who are set to undertake a major cycle challenge for charity. Picture; WRFC

The Withy U15s who are set to undertake a major cycle challenge for charity. Picture; WRFC

Members of the Withycombe RFC Under-15s are taking to their saddles to raise money for the charity YoungMinds, writes Adam Curtis.

After a series of lockdown challenges to test their mettle and keep up their fitness, the Withy youngsters are now stepping up the degree of their ‘challenges’.

For this latest effort they will be donning their cycling gear, dusting off the bikes and cycling a cumulative total of 1,000 miles - which is the equivalent distant to running from the Raleigh Park home of Withycombe RFC to Dundee in Scotland and back!

What’s more, the young rugby players will complete the distance in just five days, cycling from July 1 to July 5.

Whilst doing this challenge, the lads are hoping to raise £1,000 for children’s mental health charity, YoungMinds.

YoungMinds are the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health. Their website states that one in eight children have a diagnosable mental health disorder – that is roughly three children in ever classroom (Source NHS Digital (2018) ‘Mental Health of Children and Young People in England, 2017).

This statistic is only likely to worsen with the current climate, meaning that the work of charities like YoungMinds is more vital than ever.

You can find out more about the work of YoungMinds on their website: www.youngminds.org.uk.

You can support the Withy youngsters in their challenge by donating on their JustGiving page - which can be found at: https://bit.ly/U15-Cycle-Donate

