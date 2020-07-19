Advanced search

Withycombe Under-15s looking to recruit new players for the 2020/21 campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:52 19 July 2020

The Withycombe RFC Under-15 player recruitment poster. Picture: WRFC

The Withycombe RFC Under-15 player recruitment poster. Picture: WRFC

Withycombe Under-15s are looking to recruit some new players ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The target age range is boys in the current school year 10.

Withycombe RFC are very much a family club and they certainly boast a clear pathway to senior rugby with some excellent coaches and first class club structure.

The chap to contact with regard to either joining the team or simply to find out more information about all things Withy U15 is Mark Long.

Mark is available 07824 318030 or via email at mark.long@withycomberugby.co.uk

