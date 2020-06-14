Withycombe Under-14s to enjoy virtual meeting with England ladies coach

Withycombe Under-14 action during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: MARK LONG Archant

With the rugby season ending early and now in the official off season, the boys of Withycombe Under-14 missed the last two months of valuable playing and learning game time.

England ladies coach Simon Middleton. Picture WRFC England ladies coach Simon Middleton. Picture WRFC

However, the learning doesn’t stop just because the rugby does, and the coaches of Withycombe U14s have organised a virtual team meeting with a special guest!

Indeed, the boys will be joined by England ladies’ head Coach Simon Middleton.

He has been in charge of the England ladies since 2015 and has guided the Red Roses to two Six Nations Grand Slams and a World Cup Final.

It means that the Withy U14 players will be able to enjoy a fantastic opportunity to learn from one of the very best with domestic, international and Olympic rugby coaching experience.

The Withy boys are using this opportunity to ask their questions on how they can improve and get tips and techniques to help in their development.

A coach of the side said: “We are delighted Simon has agreed to join us in our team meeting, it’s a great chance for the boys to pick the brains of a top class international coach.”