Withycombe Under-14s sparkle under the Teignmouth floodlights

PUBLISHED: 11:37 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 13 October 2019

Withycombe Under-14 action. Picture: MARK LONG

Archant

Withycombe Under-14s were quite literally 'sparkling' as they played under floodlights at Teignmouth where they put on a super show, beating the home side 48-0.

The Friday evening fixture proved to be a real test to the youngsters on both sides as rain made handling the key element of the contest.

Withy began at a furious pace, showing great determination at every ruck and breakdown. There were occasional handling errors which was why it took five minutes before the game saw its first score.

The opening try led to increased confidence through the Withy ranks and more tries followed as the home side struggled to get a foothold in either possession or territory.

That in turn, enabled Withy to use their superiority to make regular changes to ensure all involved got valuable game time.

The half was bought to a close with probably the try of the game as the flying right wing not only out paced the defence but also left the referee trailing to score under the posts!

After the break the flow of the game was unchanged with Withy the dominant force. Conditions deteriorated, but there was no let up in the skill levels shown from both sets of players.

Determined running and quick possession gained at the breakdown, saw Withy continue to cross the Teigns' line and it was fitting that the final score came when the Withy forwards powered over whitewash.

The final whistle was greeted with loud applause by a good sized crowd in the Teignmouth grandstand with appreciation shown for both teams who had contested a good mannered and entertaining match.

