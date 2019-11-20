Advanced search

Withycombe Under-14s make Devon Cu progress with win over Tamar Saracens

PUBLISHED: 10:19 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 20 November 2019

Withycombe U14s in action against Topsham. Picture MARK LONG

Withycombe U14s in action against Topsham. Picture MARK LONG

Archant

Withycombe Under-14s made Devon Cup progress with a first round proper 24-20 win in what proved to be a thrilling contest with Tamar Saracens at Bicton Park.

Straight from kick-off it became apparent that Withycombe would have to bring their best tackling game with them to withhold the large and powerful Tamar pack.

This was duly done in the early stages and after a loose period of play from the Sarries the ball was turned over and released quickly wide for the Withy youngsters to use their blistering pace to touch down in the corner for the first score.

It was soon 10-0 with more good ball thrown wide before a clean set of heels was shown to the opposition.

The remainder of the half saw much of the play take place in the middle third of the pitch, though Withy did deal manfully with Tamar's big ball carriers, though they eventually broke through and the teams trooped off with Withy leading 10-5.

During the break Withy rang the changes to introduce fresh legs and minds, but they were caught cold at the start of the second half with Saracens restoring parity with an early try.

Bouyed by getting level, Saracens then pressed again and they took a 15-10 lead which they held as the final 15 minutes began. Tamar set up camp within five metres of the Withy line but the defence held firm time and time again.

Eventually a turnover on their own line saw the Withy youngsters with space to exit, and rather than kick they decided to run it out.

Two passes saw Withycombe up to half way and another deft pass left the last remaining defender isolated for Withycombe to scamper in from 40 metres and touch down under the posts and, with a successful conversion, Withy led 17-15.

The game was then effectively won directly from the restart as the kick was returned with interest, and again superb offloading and brilliant running saw the Withy boys celebrating as they again crossed under the sticks to take a 24-15 lead.

Tamar threw everything they had at Withy and scored again to move within four points of the home side.

Withy kicked deep, and dug deeper, with one minute left and were duly rewarded as they gave Tamar no easy exit from their own twenty-two.

They were rewarded for their efforts with a penalty as time ran out, which was duly tapped and kicked to touch to bring the game to an end with the final whistle being greeted with a great roar from players and supporters.

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

80-bed hotel for seafront is ‘best option’ to pay for £3m road realignment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

80-bed hotel for seafront is ‘best option’ to pay for £3m road realignment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth-based youngsters are proving big hits on the ski slope

The three Exmouth youngsters who are all members at Exeter Ski Club and who came third in the Gloucester Summer Race League. Picture SUZIE QUINTON

Exmouth Harriers out in force at the Drogo 10

Exmouth Harriers at the 2019 Castle Drogo 10 meeting. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

East Budleigh win well against Tedburn St Mary

Withycombe Under-14s make Devon Cu progress with win over Tamar Saracens

Withycombe U14s in action against Topsham. Picture MARK LONG

Exmouth Town U8s going from strength to strength

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists