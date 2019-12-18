Advanced search

Withycombe Under-14s end the year in style with fine win over Newton Abbot

PUBLISHED: 11:06 18 December 2019

Withycombe under-14s finished off 2019 in fine style, defeating Newton Abbot 47-12 at Bicton.

Action from the Withycombe Under-14s win over Newton Abbot. Picture MARK LONGAction from the Withycombe Under-14s win over Newton Abbot. Picture MARK LONG

Heavy pitch conditions set the contest up to be a classic forwards encounter - and it did not disappoint!

From the first few phases it was apparent that Newton Abbot would look to use their large pack at every opportunity, but Withy were more than up for the challenge and, from an early turnover, the nimble Withy forwards strung together a series of passes before crossing the whitewash for the game's opening try.

The early score settled any nerves and Withy were soon into their stride playing the expansive rugby that has served them so well this season - indeed year, to date.

Newton Abbot were always contending at every break down, but they spent little time in the Withy half while, at the opposite end of the pitch, the tries came at regular intervals.

Action from the Withycombe Under-14s win over Newton Abbot. Picture MARK LONGAction from the Withycombe Under-14s win over Newton Abbot. Picture MARK LONG

Slick hands and excellent running lines saw the backs break through the visiting defence on numerous occasions and on every occasion they were ably supported by their eager forwards who were controlling the breakdown area against their larger opposition and when the half-time whistle was blown, Withy trooped off with a 26-0 lead.

After the break there was 'more of the same' and, after Withy picked off a loose pass to open the second half scoring, the game was effectively over as a contest.

The visitors did take advantage of the home side relaxing with their lead to score two tires of their own, but Withy ended the game back on the front foot to close out a comfortable win.

The game brings to an end the first half of what has been an outstanding season to date with the team having already racked up 555 points and a bright second half of the season anticipated.

Action from the Withycombe Under-14s win over Newton Abbot. Picture MARK LONGAction from the Withycombe Under-14s win over Newton Abbot. Picture MARK LONG

