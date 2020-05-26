Advanced search

Withycombe Under-14s complete their Lands End to John O’Groats challenge

PUBLISHED: 09:09 26 May 2020

Withycombe Under-14 action during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: MARK LONG

Withycombe Under-14s have completed what has been arguably their biggest challenge of the lockdown to date.

The young rugby players, and their families, had taken on the task of ‘running’ the 874 miles between Lands End and John O’Groats, albeit within the confines of their own homes.

Mark Long, who coaches juniors at Withy says: “The have, quite literally, smashed it! Indeed, such was the collective effort that between them they actually sailed past the 1,000-mile mark!.”

Mark continued: “I’d like to congratulate to all that participated.

“It’s a huge achievement, and a great way to keep in touch and push each other as a team during lockdown.”

The youngsters have been set various challenges to complete during lockdown so that they stay fit and active and Mark adds: “The lads are now, eagerly, I suspect, waiting to see what the next challenge they will be set is!”

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline offers support to those in need

Help is available in Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8026 Picture: Terry Ife

Plumb Park sales office begins phased reopening following coronavirus

The development at Plumb Park by Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Contributed

Firefighters called out to deal with Lympstone car fire

