Withycombe Under-14s complete their Lands End to John O’Groats challenge

Withycombe Under-14 action during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: MARK LONG Archant

Withycombe Under-14s have completed what has been arguably their biggest challenge of the lockdown to date.

The young rugby players, and their families, had taken on the task of ‘running’ the 874 miles between Lands End and John O’Groats, albeit within the confines of their own homes.

Mark Long, who coaches juniors at Withy says: “The have, quite literally, smashed it! Indeed, such was the collective effort that between them they actually sailed past the 1,000-mile mark!.”

Mark continued: “I’d like to congratulate to all that participated.

“It’s a huge achievement, and a great way to keep in touch and push each other as a team during lockdown.”

The youngsters have been set various challenges to complete during lockdown so that they stay fit and active and Mark adds: “The lads are now, eagerly, I suspect, waiting to see what the next challenge they will be set is!”