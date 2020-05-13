Withycombe Under-14s bag super sponsorship of tour shirts from local business

Dave Calland of Calland’s Budgens with the tour shirt he sponsored and the Withy U14s presented to him. Picture WRFC Archant

With the rugby season cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic, it meant that not only this seasons remaining games, but also upcoming tours were cancelled.

Withycombe Under-14s have been able to re-arrange their tour for later this year and in addition to that, have made sure that all the players who would have been involved with the tour have received their tour shirts.

The tour shirts were kindly sponsored by a regular supporter of the club, Callands Budgens and the players and coaches of the U14 are keen to say a huge thank you to Dave, Lucy and all the team at the Budgens store.

Thanks must also go to the team at Ocean, who very kindly arranged for the boys to have a complimentary bowling evening earlier in the year.

Withy Under-14 coach Mark Long explained: “Without the support of local businesses clubs and teams like ours would struggle for kit.

“Receiving these tour shirts has given the boys a huge physiological lift in this difficult period. We thank both Callands and Ocean for everything they have done and we are eager to both support and work with these businesses now and in the future.”