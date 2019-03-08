Advanced search

Withycombe Under-13s sign off season in real style

PUBLISHED: 14:49 30 April 2019

Action from the Withycombe Under-13s meetings with Crediton and Wallingford. Picture MARK LONG

Withycombe Under-13s signed off for their season on Sunday at Raleigh Park with two very different games, both of which resulted in superb performances for varying reasons.

First up, Withy took on Wallingford RFC, the recently crowned Oxfordshire county champions.

Withy began well and raced into an early three try lead through some very slick passing and strong forwards play.

This only served to wake up Wallingford, who started to show their class and responded with four unanswered scores before half-time to lead narrowly at the break.

The second half saw lots more end-to-end rugby and the skills on show from both sides were a pleasure for all the supporters to enjoy.

At the end of a compelling contest, one that could have gone either way, the honours went to Withy by a margin of just three points at 42-39.

Withy's second game of the day saw them take on Crediton in what was a very different affair to the earlier game.

From the first whistle it was clear that Withycombe's power in the forwards and much-improved passing game would be to much for Crediton to handle.

And so it proved as a steady pro-session of scores kept coming for the Withy boys and, when the final whistle was blown, Withy had won 50-0.

That is that then, for another season. This Withy team played 27 matches in the campaign, winning 15, drawing three and losing nine.

There remains one final act of the season and that is for the team to convey sincere thanks to all parents, supporters, coaches and club officials for helping make this a good season all round.

