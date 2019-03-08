Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Withycombe Under-13s officiated by Six Nations rugby referee

PUBLISHED: 12:15 08 March 2019

Withycombe and Bridport U13 teams with rugby Premiership referee Luke Pearce. Picture MARK LONG

Withycombe and Bridport U13 teams with rugby Premiership referee Luke Pearce. Picture MARK LONG

Archant

The final Sunday of February saw Withycombe U13s welcome Bridport to Raleigh Park for an eagerly anticipated fixture.

A Withycombe Under-13 player with Premiership referee Luke Pearce. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMYA Withycombe Under-13 player with Premiership referee Luke Pearce. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMY

This one, however, would have a twist, as the referee would be International and Premiership referee Luke Pearce!

The game was played in a fantastic spirit and it ended with Withy emerging as the 45-20 winners after they had served up an impressive all-round performance. All players and coaches would like to thank Luke for giving his time to officiate the fixture.

Just two weeks before his stint at Raleigh Park, Luke had been in charge of the Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield between Scotland and Italy.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe Under-13s officiated by Six Nations rugby referee

Withycombe and Bridport U13 teams with rugby Premiership referee Luke Pearce. Picture MARK LONG

Withy Colts beaten at Torquay

Action from the Withcyombe Under-16s meeting with Cullompton at Bicton. Picture IAIN COOPER

Tose nets four as Exmouth United U13s book Plate final berth

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Ace High nets 20th goal of Exmouth Town season as title bid gathers momentum

Teenager acquitted of attempted murder of 10-year-old in Exmouth

Bristol Crown Court.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists