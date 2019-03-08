Withycombe Under-13s officiated by Six Nations rugby referee
PUBLISHED: 12:15 08 March 2019
Archant
The final Sunday of February saw Withycombe U13s welcome Bridport to Raleigh Park for an eagerly anticipated fixture.
A Withycombe Under-13 player with Premiership referee Luke Pearce. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMY
This one, however, would have a twist, as the referee would be International and Premiership referee Luke Pearce!
The game was played in a fantastic spirit and it ended with Withy emerging as the 45-20 winners after they had served up an impressive all-round performance. All players and coaches would like to thank Luke for giving his time to officiate the fixture.
Just two weeks before his stint at Raleigh Park, Luke had been in charge of the Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield between Scotland and Italy.