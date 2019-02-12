Withycombe U16s have a rare ‘bad day at the office’ in defeat to Cullompton

Action from the Withcyombe Under-16s meeting with Cullompton at Bicton. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe Under-16s were beaten 44-12 by Cullompton when the sides met at Bicton to contest a Fisherman’s Cup tie.

The opening exchanges were relatively even, but the deadlock was broken when a tackle was ‘missed’ in the Withy back line and a deft kick to the corner ended with a Cullompton try, albeit an unconverted one.

Withy then spurned a chance to register their first points with a missed penalty.

The next attack was from Cully, but it was kept out by some good strong Withy defence.

However, two more mistakes in the Withy defensive ranks were punished by further tries for the Mid Devon side.

However, Withy hit back when they bagged a rare turnover that led to Matt Shaw-Smith showing the Cully back line a clean set of heels as he sprinted to the line, and the teams went into the break with Withy trailing 15-5.

A strong start to the second half by Cullompton saw Withy pinned deep in their own 22 and the pressure told as the Cully centre crossed for a try.

Soon afterwards, the Withy tackling went missing and the big Cully forwards powered over again.

Indeed, the second half belonged to the Mid Devon side as they ran in a number of further tries.

Withy battled well throughout and their endeavours were rewarded when, seizing upon a Cully error, Finn Musgrove intercepted to race to the line for what was a converted try.

A well-drilled Cullompton side had the final say, but this was a game in which Withy looked out of sorts for long periods and, given the number of points they conceded, it has to be recorded as a rare ‘bad day at the office’ for the team.

The Withycombe Man of the Match awards went to Solomon McIntrye and Matt Shaw-Smith.