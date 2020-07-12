Withycombe U15 players complete 1,000-mile cycle ride for YoungMinds

Withycombe Under-15s have been keeping active during lockdown with various challenges and, last week saw them cross the finish line in arguably their biggest challenge to date, writes Adam Curtis.

The young rugby players took on the task of cycling 1,000 miles in just five days while also hoping to raise £1,000 for children’s mental health charity, YoungMinds.

To complete the challenge, the boys each needed to don the cycling gear and reach for the handlebars and go for a bike ride each day to reach a cumulative total of 1,000 miles. The equivalent distance of cycling from Raleigh Park to Dundee... and back!

The challenge came with a great incentive too, raising money for YoungMinds who are the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

Their website states that one in eight children have a diagnosable mental health disorder – that’s roughly three children in every classroom (information sourced from NHS Digital).

With plenty of support behind them, the boys maintained a well-controlled steady pace, and, by the end of day two, they had reached 396 miles.

Another 215 miles on the third day brought them to 611.

Day four saw the boys complete another 200 miles to bring the running (or should that be cycling) total to over 800 miles.

The final day saw them make their final leg as a group, completing their journey at Raleigh Park after covering an incredible 1,091 miles and raising and equally as impressive £1,260 for YoungMinds.

Thank you, to all those that have supported the boys with your kind words and donations.

It is very much appreciated by the whole team and also by the charity who can use the money towards vital work that they do both on the local area and nationally.

You can find out more about the work of YoungMinds by visiting https://youngminds.org.uk

You can still support the team in their challenge by donating on their JustGiving page - which can be found at https://bit.ly/U15-Cycle-Donate