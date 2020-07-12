Advanced search

Withycombe U15 players complete 1,000-mile cycle ride for YoungMinds

PUBLISHED: 13:49 12 July 2020

The Withycombe RFC Under-15 players after completing their 1,000-mile charity cycle ride challenge. Picture WRFC

Withycombe Under-15s have been keeping active during lockdown with various challenges and, last week saw them cross the finish line in arguably their biggest challenge to date, writes Adam Curtis.

The map that shows the distance that the Withycombe RFC U15 players wouldl have covered had they not completed the challenge on local roads. Picture WRFCThe map that shows the distance that the Withycombe RFC U15 players wouldl have covered had they not completed the challenge on local roads. Picture WRFC

The young rugby players took on the task of cycling 1,000 miles in just five days while also hoping to raise £1,000 for children’s mental health charity, YoungMinds.

To complete the challenge, the boys each needed to don the cycling gear and reach for the handlebars and go for a bike ride each day to reach a cumulative total of 1,000 miles. The equivalent distance of cycling from Raleigh Park to Dundee... and back!

The challenge came with a great incentive too, raising money for YoungMinds who are the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

Their website states that one in eight children have a diagnosable mental health disorder – that’s roughly three children in every classroom (information sourced from NHS Digital).

The Withycombe RFC Under-15 players who took on, and completed a 1,000-mile charity cycle ride. Picture WRFCThe Withycombe RFC Under-15 players who took on, and completed a 1,000-mile charity cycle ride. Picture WRFC

With plenty of support behind them, the boys maintained a well-controlled steady pace, and, by the end of day two, they had reached 396 miles.

Another 215 miles on the third day brought them to 611.

Day four saw the boys complete another 200 miles to bring the running (or should that be cycling) total to over 800 miles.

The final day saw them make their final leg as a group, completing their journey at Raleigh Park after covering an incredible 1,091 miles and raising and equally as impressive £1,260 for YoungMinds.

The Withycombe RFC Under-15 players who took on, and completed a 1,000-mile charity cycle ride. Picture WRFCThe Withycombe RFC Under-15 players who took on, and completed a 1,000-mile charity cycle ride. Picture WRFC

Thank you, to all those that have supported the boys with your kind words and donations.

It is very much appreciated by the whole team and also by the charity who can use the money towards vital work that they do both on the local area and nationally.

You can find out more about the work of YoungMinds by visiting https://youngminds.org.uk

You can still support the team in their challenge by donating on their JustGiving page - which can be found at https://bit.ly/U15-Cycle-Donate

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Call to Exmouth residents to help rejuvenate seafront

Thelma Hulbert Gallery are seeking local atists help to rejuvinate part of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

