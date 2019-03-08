Withycombe U14s so impressive in defeat of Exeter Saracens

Action from the Withycombe Under-14s meeting with Exeter Saracens that resulted in a Withy win. Picture: MARK LONG Archant

Withycombe Under-14s served up a superb all-round performance to inflict a rare defeat upon Exeter Saracens, beating the visitors 46-24 at Raleigh Park, writes Mark Long.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Withycombe Under-14s meeting with Exeter Saracens that resulted in a Withy win. Picture: MARK LONG Action from the Withycombe Under-14s meeting with Exeter Saracens that resulted in a Withy win. Picture: MARK LONG

With these two sides having not played each other for a while, no one was quite sure what to expect, but after an hour of play all watching left knowing they had seen something special.

Withy were swiftly into a top gear and after their hard-work and industry it was no more than they deserved when, after good work by the forwards leading to a turnover, the ball was moved out wide from where the game's opening try was scored.

The remainder of the first half followed a similar pattern, with the Withy youngsters looking dangerous with ball in hand throughout and half-time arrived with Withy holding a 22-5 advantage.

Saracens made a powerful start to the second half, but the Withy defence was equal to everything that came their way while, at the opposite end of the pitch more good handling led to two quick tries which effectively ended the game as a contest.

Saracens did take advantage of some 'easing off' by some of the Withy players, but the home team were not to be denied and it was Withy who played out the closing stages very much in the ascendency, throwing the ball around the back line with real style.