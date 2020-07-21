Advanced search

Withycombe to launch new season with trip to North Tawton

PUBLISHED: 08:13 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 21 July 2020

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

The RFU have issued fixtures for all the regional leagues and set out plans for a number of scenarios with regard to the 2020/21 campaign.

Most leagues have been split in two based on geography, the others elected not to be split.

The season has been divided into three windows.

In the first window teams will play each team in their group on a home and away basis and dates nave bene allocated for these games with a September 5 start with matchday 14 finishing the ‘round’ of matches on Saturday, December 5.

However, in the event of rugby being unable to resume on that first Saturday in September then the games will remain set in stone, but any dates that are by-passed will see the matches ‘missed’ moved to after December 5.

For example, if teams cannot start until the first Saturday in October (October 3), then the respective league campaigns will start on matchday five and the first four matchdays will then be played after the completion of the round of matches (December 5).

Organisers also say that ‘if’ the first round of matches (14 matchdays) are completed then ‘window two’ will come into play. Window two is another seven week block of fixtures and if, all has gone to plan, window three will then be completed meaning, in the event of a full season starting on September 5 and being played to a finish on March 20, would involve a full campaign of 26 matchdays with most teams having two free Saturday dates in the season.

Organisers are keen to stress that dates for windows two and three will be allocated once the season gets underway.

No decision has yet been made about RFU Cup competitions. If only the first window is possible a play-off between the leaders of the two groups will be staged to decide the league winner.

No decision has been made on the effect of this season on promotion/relegation for the 2021-22 season.

In terms of Withycombe and their Tribute Cornwall & Devon campaign, their fixture scheduling is as follows.

Window 1

Sept 5 A North Tawton

Sep 12 H PLYMSTOCK ALBION OAKS

Sep 19 A Tavistock

Sep 26 H TOPSHAM

Oct 3 A Torquay Athletic

Oct 10 BYE

Oct 17 H CULLOMPTON

Oct 24 H NORTH TAWTON

Oct 31 A Plymstock Albion Oaks

Nov 7 H TAVISTOCK

Nov 14 A Topsham

Nov 21 H TORQUAY ATHLETIC

Nov 28 BYE

Dec 5 A Cullompton

Window 2

A Newquay Hornets

H PIRATES AMATEURS

A Saltash

H VEOR

A Liskeard-Looe

H HAYLE

A Bude

Window 3

H NEWQUAY HORNETS

A Pirates Amateurs

H SALTASH

A Veor

H LISKEARD-LOOE

A Hayle

H BUDE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe to launch new season with trip to North Tawton

Honiton rugby action

Budleigh bowlers enjoy excellent – and close – competition!

Budleigh bowlers in action during club competition matches. Picture: DAVID ROBERTS

Fit for purpose – Exmouth leisure centre reopens with Covid-secure measures in place

LED Exmouth and centre manager Simon Findel-Hawkins. Picture: LED Leisure

Cockles to launch new South West Premier campaign at home to Ivybridge

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Rudolph hits half century as Exmouth XI see off Clyst Hydon

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper